Linus Pauling Award Seeks Nominations

Nominations are being sought for the 2014 Linus Pauling Medal Award. Sponsored jointly by the Oregon, Puget Sound, and Portland ACS local sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest.
Nominations should consist of a concise curriculum vitae that includes significant publications and a list of honors and awards, along with a summary (400–1,000 words) of scientific achievements, including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the nominee’s work. Letters seconding the nomination are encouraged.
The award will not be given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize. Nominations from previous years will be automatically carried over for up to two years only, after which new nomination materials will be required.
E-mail a single pdf of all nomination documents by March 15 to David Patrick, Pauling Medal Award chair, at david.patrick@wwu.edu.
