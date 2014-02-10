Merck To Test Cancer Drug With Rivals …

Merck & Co. has signed clinical research pacts with three rival companies to evaluate combinations of their drugs with MK-3475, a Merck antibody in development as a cancer immunotherapy. Merck will study MK-3475 in combination with Pfizer’s small-molecule kinase inhibitor Inlyta. The firm will investigate a combination of MK-3475 with Incyte’s investigational immunotherapy INCB24360. And Merck will test its drug with talimogene laherparepvec, an Amgen drug now in development. FDA dubbed MK-3475 a breakthrough therapy last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter