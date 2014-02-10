Metathesis Unites Elevance, Versalis

Elevance Renewable Sciences and Versalis are joining to develop new metathesis technology for producing biobased chemicals from vegetable oil. Elevance already runs a facility in Gresik, Indonesia, that uses the technology. Versalis is an Italian chemical company with catalysis process development expertise. The partners plan to build on molybdenum-catalyzed metathesis technology that Elevance has demonstrated with XiMo, a Swiss catalyst start-up. They will also assess the design and construction of a plant at Versalis’s site in Porto Marghera, Italy, that would use metathesis to make ethylene.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter