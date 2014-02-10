Advertisement

Policy

Southern Chemist Award To Daniel Reger; Call For Nominations

February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Reger
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Reger
Photo of Daniel Reger, Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of South Carolina.
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Reger

Daniel L. Reger, Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, is the recipient of the 2013 Southern Chemist Award sponsored by the ACS Memphis Section. The award is given annually to honor outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the South by their activities and accomplishments.

Reger’s research interests include the synthesis of third-generation poly(pyrazolyl)methane and poly(pyrazolyl)borate ligands and ligands containing aromatic groups that form strong π-π stacking interactions, as well as the preparation of metal complexes of these ligands that have unusual magnetic and structural properties.

Nominations are being sought for the 2014 Southern Chemist Award. Nominees should be U.S. citizens, have worked in the South at least 10 years, and have at least a 10-year record of accomplishment. In addition, nominees must have actively participated in ACS events and brought recognition to the South through their work.

Nominations should consist of a letter containing biographical details and a brief account of the nominee’s technical accomplishments, curriculum vitae, publication and patent list, list of ACS activities, and two seconding letters from persons not at the nominee’s place of employment.

E-mail pdf files of nominations and supporting materials by July 31 to analice.sowell@musowls.org. Alternatively, send six copies of all materials to Analice Sowell at Memphis University School, 6191 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Materials must be postmarked by July 31.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

