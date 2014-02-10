Thermo Fisher Merges With Life Tech

Thermo Fisher Scientific has completed its $13.6 billion acquisition of Life Technologies. The Federal Trade Commission granted the final approval after requiring Thermo Fisher to divest its cell culture (sera and media), gene modulation (siRNA reagents), and magnetic beads businesses. In early January, Thermo Fisher had agreed to sell the three businesses to GE Healthcare for $1.1 billion to satisfy European regulators. Life Technologies is now part of a new Thermo Fisher business called Life Sciences Solutions, headed by former Life Tech Chief Operating Officer Mark Stevenson.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter