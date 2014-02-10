Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Vitamin C As A Cancer Fighter

When combined with chemotherapy drugs, the essential nutrient improves the outcome for advanced ovarian cancer patients

by Lauren K. Wolf
February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

In the late 1970s and again in the mid-1980s, the Mayo Clinic reported that high oral doses of vitamin C provided no benefit to patients with various types of advanced cancer. But Jeanne A. Drisko of the University of Kansas Medical Center thinks those findings did a disservice to the cancer community. Delivered orally, Drisko says, vitamin C reaches only micromolar concentrations in the bloodstream because of poor gut absorption and quick filtering by the kidneys. Intravenous vitamin C, on the other hand, achieves therapeutically useful millimolar blood concentrations, she notes. Not ready to give up on vitamin C, Drisko, Qi Chen, and colleagues administered vitamin C intravenously with the chemotherapy drugs paclitaxel and carboplatin to 10 patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Members of this group experienced fewer chemotherapy side effects than patients given only paclitaxel and carboplatin. They also had a slightly higher five-year survival rate (Sci. Transl. Med. 2014, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3007154). The researchers believe vitamin C is a prooxidant capable of generating reactive oxygen species that damage cancer cells but are deflected by healthy cells. They hope the results of this small study will drum up support for larger clinical trials to prove vitamin C’s worth as a cancer therapy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fiber helps microbiome boost cancer immunotherapy for melanoma
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ferumoxytol, an iron-based nanoparticle drug marketed as Feraheme, kills leukemia cells in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antioxidant nanoparticles could treat sepsis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE