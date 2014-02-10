Advertisement

ACS News

Warm Welcome On A Frigid Day

ACS brings its new officers to Washington, D.C.

by Sophie L. Rovner
February 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 6
Photo of ACS New Officers Reception, held in Washington DC on 1/22/14. From left: ACS Secretary Flint H. Lewis, ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs, ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu, ACS President Thomas J. Barton, ACS President-Elect Diane Grob Schmidt, ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr., and ACS Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein.
Credit: William Schulz/C&EN

The American Chemical Society welcomed its new officers during a reception on a bitterly cold evening in Washington, D.C. During the Jan. 22 event, ACS governance and key staff members mingled with guests from the Washington science establishment and funding agencies. ACS President Thomas J. Barton spoke about his enthusiasm for his new role and his plans for the year ahead. “I will be focusing on a number of areas including energy, environment, and the public’s view of chemistry,” he said. “I have many passions, perhaps too many,” he added, but he noted that improving the quality of K–12 science education in the U.S. tops his list. Pictured from left are ACS Secretary Flint H. Lewis, ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs, ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu, Barton, ACS President-Elect Diane Grob Schmidt, ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr., and ACS Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

