Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Antifreeze Protein Works From Inside Out

Biochemistry: Surprising fish structure includes large water sheets

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

To survive wintry weather, organisms such as fish, insects, and plants have developed antifreeze proteins that inhibit growth of ice crystals in their tissues. Studying one such protein called Maxi from winter flounder, researchers in Canada have discovered that the protein has an unexpected structure. Unlike similar antifreeze proteins—and unlike other proteins, generally—Maxi incorporates sheets of hundreds of water molecules into its core (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1247407).

If there is one common theme to the thousands of previously known protein structures, it is that proteins stabilize their structures by packing hydrophobic amino acid side chains into a water-free core, says Kim A. Sharp, a biochemistry professor at the University of Pennsylvania, in a commentary about the work. He notes that Maxi’s structure “flaunts its violation of the anhydrous-core principle.”

The research was done by a group at Queen’s University led by biochemistry graduate student Tianjun Sun and professor Peter L. Davies.

Maxi is related to a smaller protein, called type I antifreeze protein. Both are produced in the liver and circulate in the blood of winter flounder and related species.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
A view of Maxi down its longest axis shows its four protein helices separated by two water sheets, with water molecules represented by spheres and hydrogen bonds by dashes.
Structure of antifreeze protein maxi showing water in between four helices.
Credit: Science
A view of Maxi down its longest axis shows its four protein helices separated by two water sheets, with water molecules represented by spheres and hydrogen bonds by dashes.

The type I protein is composed of three repeating sequences that form an α-helix, with key ice-binding residues arrayed on one side of the helix. Those residues are hydrophobic but nevertheless serve to organize and stabilize a water network around the protein’s surface. That water network then can merge and freeze with ice particles. The protein binding forces further ice growth into a form less stable than normal ice.

Maxi is a homodimer of two helical protein subunits with type I antifreeze-protein-like structures, each having 12 repeating sequences with some joining segments. The two helices fold in half, so Maxi looks like a bundle of four helices 145 Å long and 22 Å wide.

But instead of having the ice-binding residues on the outside of the structure, like type I antifreeze protein, Maxi has residues that are oriented inward, where they help form and anchor two perpendicular sheets of about 200 water molecules each that separate the four helices. The waters are ordered into thin, cagelike structures that roughly repeat with the protein sequence.

The water sheets extend from the protein core outward between the helices, where the sheets can then merge with ice and inhibit its growth, Davies says.

Other researchers have observed similar water molecule arrangements around other hydrophobic protein surfaces—but only at smaller scales. “I haven’t seen such an extensive array as this one” in other proteins, says Jeremy C. Smith, a biophysicist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee. He adds that “the structure is certainly of interest to scientists studying the fascinating properties of confined water.”

Structure of the water sheet that separates two helices of antifreeze protein Maxi.
Credit: Science
One of Maxi’s water sheets is shown with water molecules as red spheres, hydrogen bonds as dashes, and protein residues as stick structures. The colored pentagons are where the two water sheets intersect.
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amino acid structures inspire inhibitors of tau aggregation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE