Obscure Chemical Taints Water Supply

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09207-cover-waterfillingcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09207-cover-waterfillingcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 17, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 7

Chemical contamination of West Virginia drinking water system raises scientific, policy shortcomings

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 7
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pollution

Obscure Chemical Taints Water Supply

Chemical contamination of West Virginia drinking water system raises scientific, policy shortcomings

Pittcon 2014 In Chicago

Annual conference and exposition on lab science will draw more than 17,000 attendees to the Windy City

Walmart And Target Take Aim At Hazardous Ingredients

Big retailers formulate policies to regulate the chemicals that go into the products they sell

  • Biological Chemistry

    Tracking How Memories Form

    Researchers watch real-time movements of memory-storage molecules inside living nerve cells

  • Business

    When Start-ups Hit Patent Roadblocks

    Dispute between Materia and Evonik underscores the value of patent protection

  • Safety

    Regulatory Overhaul Stumbles

    Chemical safety board splits on how to toughen, correct perceived flaws in refinery regulations

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Physical Chemistry

Starry Environment Redefined

Astronomy finding challenges long-held models of star formation

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT