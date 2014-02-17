Advertisement

Materials

BASF Coats BMW’s Carbon-Fiber Car

by Marc S. Reisch
February 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 7
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
BMW’s i3
BMW i3 electric vehicle.
Credit: BASF
BMW’s i3

BMW is using coatings from BASF to paint the car firm’s recently introduced electric vehicle, the i3. Because the passenger compartment is made of weight-saving carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics and not the usual steel, BMW teamed up with BASF to develop special coatings for the vehicle, which is being made in Leipzig, Germany. The carbon fiber for the vehicle comes from SGL Group’s plant in Moses Lake, Wash.

