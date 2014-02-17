BASF Coats BMW’s Carbon-Fiber Car

BMW is using coatings from BASF to paint the car firm’s recently introduced electric vehicle, the i3. Because the passenger compartment is made of weight-saving carbon-fiber-reinforced plastics and not the usual steel, BMW teamed up with BASF to develop special coatings for the vehicle, which is being made in Leipzig, Germany. The carbon fiber for the vehicle comes from SGL Group’s plant in Moses Lake, Wash.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter