Shawn Abrams has been named an operating partner in Arsenal Capital Partners’ Specialty Industrials Group. Most recently, Abrams was president of Grace Catalysts Technologies. Arsenal Capital Partners is a New York City-based private equity firm that invests in specialty industrial and health care companies.

Nelson Augé has been named global vice president of operations and manufacturing at Chemark Consulting Group. Based in Southern Pines, N.C., Chemark is a global management consulting firm specializing in the industries of coatings, paints, adhesives, sealants, and specialty chemicals.

Rob Buntinx has been named head of Styrolution’s new organizational unit, Global Focus Industries and R&D. The unit will aim to better serve customers in key industries worldwide through industry-specific account management and services. Previously, Buntinx was vice president of styrenic specialties for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region at Styrolution. Frankfurt-based Styrolution is a global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, and styrenic specialties.

Jeff Fulgham has joined Ashland Water Technologies as its vice president of marketing. Most recently, he served as chief sales and strategy officer for San Francisco-based Banyan Water. With headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Ashland Water Technologies is a global producer of papermaking chemicals and a specialty chemical supplier to the pulp and paper, food and beverage, chemical processing, refining, petrochemical, mining, and municipal markets.

Christopher Geiger has been promoted to the position of chief engineer of the Enterprise Test Solutions market segment at the Lockheed Martin Mission Systems & Training unit in Orlando. In this role, he is responsible for technical performance in the automated test system portfolio and will drive the long-term technology and investment strategy for the market segment. Most recently, he had been the senior hardware engineering manager within the Training & Logistics unit. The Enterprise Test Solutions market segment supports customers with automated test equipment and performance-based logistics.

Jonathan Goldman has been named chief executive officer of Greenwich, Conn.-based Aptuit, which provides early- to mid-phase drug development services to the pharma industry. Goldman will focus on establishing new partnerships with clients and pursuing strategic acquisitions. Most recently, he was executive vice president of global strategic and business development at Icon Clinical Research, a global contract research organization that supports clinical studies.

Emile Henein has been appointed business manager for actives at TRI-K Industries, a Denville, N.J., producer of proteins, natural actives, and multifunctional peptides for the cosmetics industry. Most recently, Henein was a global business manager at Stepan.

John Horkulak has been appointed executive director of Eurasian site operations at Lincoln, Neb.-based Celerion, which conducts clinical drug development research. Before joining the company, Horkulak was vice president of patient pharmacology at a leading contract research organization.

Angie Inouye has been named sales account executive for the West Coast for Charkit Chemical. Over the past three years, she has been director of business development at Consumer Product Testing Co. in Fairfield, N.J. Based in Norwalk, Conn., Charkit sells products to the imaging; personal care; food, flavor and fragrance; water treatment; metal treatment; and pharmaceutical industries, as well as to producers of fine and specialty chemicals.

Pascal Juéry has been appointed as a member of Solvay’s executive committee. He had been president of the company’s Essential Chemicals unit, a role he assumed after Solvay acquired his former employer, Rhodia, in 2011. He had joined Rhodia’s executive committee in 2010.

Robert Kumpf has been named chief technology officer for Elevance Renewable Sciences. In this role, he will focus on expanding the organization’s product and applications development capabilities. Prior to joining Elevance, Kumpf served as chief operating officer at Plextronics, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of conductive and semiconductive polymers and ink formulations. With headquarters in Woodridge, Ill., Elevance creates novel specialty chemicals from natural oils for use in personal care products, detergents and cleaners, lubricants and additives, engineered polymers, and other specialty chemical markets.

Nadege Laborde has been appointed president of Novasep’s Industrial Biotech business unit, which is headquartered in Saint-Maurice de Beynost, France. Since 2009, she has headed the systems engineering and construction department. In her new role, she will expand Novasep’s market reach into new geographical territories. The company’s Industrial Biotech business unit sells purification systems and turnkey process lines for the processing of food and functional ingredients, large-scale fermentation products, and biobased chemicals.

Jesus Moralez has joined Eastman Chemical’s Plasticizers business unit as a market development manager. Most recently, he worked for DuPont’s Protection Technologies business unit as a liquid filtration market and business development manager. In addition, Mark Brucks has joined the company as a market development representative to manage multiple global development projects for new and existing plasticizer products. Previously, he worked for Elevance Renewable Sciences as a market analyst and market development manager. Eastman has also hired Anand Murali as market insight and strategy manager; he is responsible for identifying new opportunities for Eastman’s global plasticizer portfolio. Prior to joining Eastman, Murali worked for Ashok Leyland in Chennai, India. Kingsport, Tenn.-based Eastman is a global specialty chemical company.

Ian Muir has been appointed to the newly created position of commercial managing director at Aesica, a Newcastle upon Tyne, England-based global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization. Muir’s new responsibilities cross all three of the company’s service offerings in active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacture, formulation development, and formulated products, and he will lead the expansion of the business into new growth markets such as China and Japan. Most recently, he worked for Catalent, where he was responsible for contract development and manufacturing services for oral dose forms. In addition, Catherine Dick has been appointed to the new role of site manufacturing manager for Aesica’s Cramlington, England, site. She had been head of quality for U.K. active pharmaceutical ingredients, responsible for the quality and regulatory compliance of all products manufactured at both the Cramlington and the Queenborough, England, manufacturing sites. Mark Dawson has been named head of quality at the Cramlington site. Previously, he was part of the production management team responsible for the day-to-day running of the process plants at Cramlington.

Hiroharu Okochi has been named president of Harlan Japan. He will have responsibility for Harlan’s Contract Research Services (CRS) business in Japan. Prior to joining Harlan, Okochi was an account executive with Covance, overseeing the sales and business development of central laboratory services to Japanese pharmaceutical companies. Kwan Goo Edmond (Ed) Cho has been selected as the president of Harlan Korea. In this role, he will oversee the CRS business in Korea. Prior to joining Harlan CRS, Cho was director of market access and business development for Zuellig Pharma Korea. Based in Itingen, Switzerland, Harlan CRS is a privately held provider of general and specialty toxicology services to the global chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Tim Schuster has been appointed director of process engineering at IPS-Integrated Project Services. Prior to joining IPS, Schuster held technical leadership positions at Biokinetics, Foster Wheeler, and Washington Group International. With headquarters in Blue Bell, Pa., IPS helps to develop solutions for the engineering, construction, commissioning, and qualification of complex pharmaceutical and biotech research and manufacturing facilities.

Stuart Sedlack has joined Velocity Pharmaceutical Development as senior vice president of business development. Most recently, he was senior vice president of corporate development at Amarin Pharmaceuticals. Located in South San Francisco, Velocity is a pharmaceutical development organization focused on advancing promising drug candidates to the clinical proof-of-concept stage using a virtual management model.

Stephan Sielaff has been named chief operating officer of Archroma. Based in Reinach, Switzerland, he will oversee the business’s global production, manufacturing, and integrated supply-chain activities. Before joining the company, Sielaff had been senior vice president of global operations for Symrise’s Flavor & Nutrition business. Archroma is a producer of color and specialty chemicals.

Jonathan Treen has been named sales director for personal care for Innospec’s EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region. With 30 years of experience in the personal care business, he joins Innospec from Dow Corning. Based in Englewood, Colo., Innospec manufactures and supplies markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific with a wide range of specialty chemicals, including fuel additives and personal care and fragrance ingredients.

Burkhard Zoller has been appointed chief financial officer for North America for Evonik, a Parsippany, N.J., subsidiary of specialty chemical company Evonik Industries. Zoller had been head of Evonik’s Inorganic Materials business unit for North America. He succeeds Roger Avery, who is retiring after 36 years at the company.