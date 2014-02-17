Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Catalytic Duo Combats Blood Clots

A pair of natural catalysts attached to graphene work in tandem to make nitroxyl, which could prevent blood clots from forming on medical implants

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Glucose oxidase and hemin attached to graphene work together to oxidize species in the blood to produce nitroxyl for preventing blood clots on implants.
Image shows the enzyme glucose oxidase and molecular catalyst hemin conjugated to graphene.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Glucose oxidase and hemin attached to graphene work together to oxidize species in the blood to produce nitroxyl for preventing blood clots on implants.

Blood clots that form on implanted medical devices such as catheters and heart valves can curtail the lifetimes of the devices and possibly lead to health complications. Antithrombotic agents could prevent such clots, but scientists have yet to find a suitable way to provide a long-lasting, steady supply of those agents. As a possible solution, Teng Xue, Xiangfeng Duan, and Yu Huang of UCLA; Mark E. Meyerhoff of the University of Michigan; and coworkers have developed a catalytic system that generates the antithrombotic agent nitroxyl (HNO) from species commonly found in blood (Nat. Commun. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms4200). The system consists of the enzyme glucose oxidase and the molecular catalyst hemin, both attached to graphene. Glucose oxidase catalyzes the oxidation of glucose, a reaction that generates a local supply of hydrogen peroxide. Hemin then uses hydrogen peroxide to oxidize l-arginine to form nitroxyl. The researchers embedded the catalytic system in a polymer film and showed that platelets don’t adhere to the film after three days in blood plasma. Such films could be used as long-lasting coatings for medical devices, the researchers propose.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A practical route to making ammonia from wastewater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Implantable batteries run on oxygen in the body
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making organic solar cells stretchier﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE