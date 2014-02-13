Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Research Integrity

Controversial Organometallics Paper Cleared Of Falsification Charge

Publication ethics: Journal publishes correction and editors’ comments

by Carmen Drahl
February 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

The ACS journal Organometallics has found no evidence of malfeasance in an article that last summer sparked misconduct allegations from chemists (2014, DOI: 10.1021/om4011615). ACS is the publisher of C&EN.

“There was no evidence in any of the materials [we] received that indicated falsified analyses,” Organometallics Editor-in-Chief John A. Gladysz and Associate Editor Lanny S. Liebeskind write in a comment that accompanies the journal’s correction (2014, DOI: 10.1021/om401186q).

The original work, by Reto Dorta and coworkers at the University of Zurich, described palladium and platinum compounds with possible applications in catalysis (2013, DOI: 10.1021/om4000067). Some chemists interpreted text in the paper’s supporting information as an instruction to fabricate data. The compound labeled “14” was missing data. In the space where those data would have been, Dorta had written to his then-graduate student Emma Drinkel: “Emma, please insert NMR data here! where are they? and for this compound, just make up an elemental analysis ...”

The compound was an unstable intermediate that was characterized by proton NMR. The NMR data appear in the revised supporting information. Both versions of the supporting information remain online.

Gladysz declined to comment on the case. However, he claims he has been asked to resign as editor-in-chief of Organometallics as a result of the incident.

“Dr. Gladysz continues as editor of Organometallics,” says Susan King, senior vice president of ACS’s Journals Publishing Group. “Editor appointments are confidential between editors and ACS governance.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist under scrutiny resigns from Australian university
Cleaning Up The Record
Controversial Organometallics Paper Cleared Of Falsification Charge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE