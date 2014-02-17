Everett (Jack) Fuller, 83, a retired industrial research chemist, died on June 25, 2013, at his home in Gillette, N.J.
Born in Twin Falls, Idaho, Fuller earned a B.S. in physical chemistry from Idaho State College (now Idaho State University) in 1950 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Utah in 1960. He served in the Air Force from 1954 until 1957.
Fuller worked as a research chemist for Exxon for 26 years before joining Drew Chemical. He retired in 1996. Fuller was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.
He was a longtime member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Millington, N.J.
Fuller is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beate; daughters Karen and Kendra; son, Steven; and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Barbara.
