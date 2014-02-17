Evolva Joins With L’OrÉal For Cosmetics

L’Oréal and Swiss biotech firm Evolva will jointly develop biosynthetic routes for an undisclosed cosmetics ingredient. The two-year project will leverage Evolva’s yeast fermentation platform to make what the two say is a strategically important ingredient. Evolva has also penned research agreements with others, including International Flavors & Fragrances for natural vanillin and Cargill for steviol glycoside sweeteners.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter