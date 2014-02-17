Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Fusion Fuel Finally Yields Excess Energy

Result is a milestone toward the goal of developing a fusion reactor as a viable energy technology

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: LLNL
In the NIF reaction chamber, 192 laser beams blast a target the size of a pencil eraser.
Photo of the National Ignition Facility reaction chamber.
Credit: LLNL
In the NIF reaction chamber, 192 laser beams blast a target the size of a pencil eraser.

The two main purposes of the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are to explore fusion energy and enable experiments to ensure the safety and viability of the U.S. nuclear weapons arsenal. Completed in 2009, the $3.5 billion facility missed a 2012 deadline to ignite a self-sustaining fusion reaction that would yield more energy than was put in to start it. NIF researchers now report reaching an important milestone toward ignition: Experiments now produce more energy than went into the deuterium-tritium fuel (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13008). NIF experimental “shots” involve aiming 192 lasers with a combined 1.8 MJ of energy at a pencil-eraser-sized gold cylinder called a hohlraum. The hohlraum converts the laser light into X-rays, which interact with a 2-mm-diameter spherical plastic shell called an ablator. The deuterium-tritium fuel inside the ablator then implodes and turns into helium nuclei and neutrons, releasing energy. The challenge for NIF scientists has been to keep the implosion from ripping itself apart. The best shot reported so far produced 17.3 kJ, or about double the amount of energy that made it from the lasers into the fuel. Possible approaches to further improve the yield include changing the hohlraum geometry and the ablator material, says LLNL physicist Debra A. Callahan.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE