Getting The Kinks Out

Jan. 27, page 19: A story about lab management software incorrectly referred to a brand of business management software. It’s QuickBooks, not Clipbooks.
As Lauren Wolf states in What’s That Stuff? “Wrinkle-Free Cotton” (C&EN, Dec. 2, 2013, page 32), the concept of cross-linking fabrics to make them wrinkle-free was already known in the 1950s and earlier. When I joined the Wallace Carothers lab at DuPont’s Experimental Station as a research chemist in 1958, we studied cross-linking of nylon and nylon blends and other fibers so as to make them wrinkle-free. We chemists would get an experimental shirt that we wore for the entire working day for evaluative wrinkle-free studies.
Among the problems that occurred was a yellowing with aging. Ultimately, the good properties of a polymer much cheaper than nylon polymer came along—polyethylene terephthalate (polyester) and its fiber blends.
Eli M. Pearce
Brooklyn
