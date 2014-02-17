Gilead To License Hepatitis C Drug

Gilead Sciences is in negotiations to grant licenses to several Indian generic drug firms to make and sell its hepatitis C virus treatment sofosbuvir in developing countries. A course of treatment with sofosbuvir costs up to $84,000 in the U.S., where it was approved in December 2013. Gilead has said the cost in India for a treatment course would be lowered to roughly $2,000. Doctors Without Borders says the cost for hepatitis C treatment is still “far too high” for people in India and other developing countries and needs to be around $500 to be affordable. Analysts project sales of sofosbuvir to exceed $5 billion in 2014.
