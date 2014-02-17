Industry, Academia Join In California

MedImmune, the biologics arm of AstraZeneca, has entered a three-year research collaboration with the Clinical & Translational Science Institute at the University of California, San Francisco. The pact will focus on the institute’s Catalyst Awards program, which solicits applications from university scientists who want to move their research beyond the bench. The partners say they will work together to move the most promising research projects forward. MedImmune says the collaboration should benefit its R&D as well as AstraZeneca’s small-molecule drug discovery efforts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter