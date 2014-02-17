Juliette M. Moran, 96, who was one of the first female chemists to become a top executive at a major corporation, died on Oct. 20, 2013.
Born in New York City, Moran earned a B.S. in chemistry from New College (a now-defunct progressive college under the auspices of Columbia University) in New York City in 1939 and a master’s degree in chemistry at New York University in 1948.
In 1943, she joined General Aniline & Film Corp., which later became GAF. Like some other women of her time, Moran found opportunity in the U.S. workplace when men were overseas fighting in World War II.
During her 39-year career with the company, she worked her way up the ranks, becoming vice chairman and director before her retirement in 1982. She also served as president of GAF Broadcasting, the company’s classical music station. She was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1944.
Moran was a director of the New York State Science & Technology Foundation and the American Symphony Orchestra.
She was an avid reader and loved science, poetry, music, and fine French wines.
Moran is survived by her nieces, Nancy Granlund and Jill Rivers.
