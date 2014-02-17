Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Juliette M. Moran

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Juliette M. Moran, 96, who was one of the first female chemists to become a top executive at a major corporation, died on Oct. 20, 2013.

Born in New York City, Moran earned a B.S. in chemistry from New College (a now-defunct progressive college under the auspices of Columbia University) in New York City in 1939 and a master’s degree in chemistry at New York University in 1948.

In 1943, she joined General Aniline & Film Corp., which later became GAF. Like some other women of her time, Moran found opportunity in the U.S. workplace when men were overseas fighting in World War II.

During her 39-year career with the company, she worked her way up the ranks, becoming vice chairman and director before her retirement in 1982. She also served as president of GAF Broadcasting, the company’s classical music station. She was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1944.

Moran was a director of the New York State Science & Technology Foundation and the American Symphony Orchestra.

She was an avid reader and loved science, poetry, music, and fine French wines.

Moran is survived by her nieces, Nancy Granlund and Jill Rivers.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Milan R. Uskokovic
William R. Jones

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE