Lilly Invests In Hearing-Drug Firm Audion

Eli Lilly & Co. has taken a stake in Audion Therapeutics, a biotech firm with labs in Cambridge, Mass., focused on diseases that affect the ear. As part of the deal, Audion gains the rights to several Lilly compounds intended to treat hearing loss using hair-cell regeneration. Lilly has an option to reacquire the drugs after they have gone through human testing. In the past year, Lilly has brought back in-house two compounds it had licensed out: a diabetes drug from Transition Therapeutics and a migraine treatment from Arteaus Therapeutics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter