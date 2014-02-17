Merck Biosimilar To Take On Sanofi

Merck & Co. and its biosimilars partner Samsung Bioepis of South Korea have expanded their February 2013 collaboration to include a follow-on version of Sanofi’s diabetes drug Lantus (insulin glargine). Sanofi’s 2013 sales of the long-acting insulin analog totaled $7.8 billion. With its patent set to expire in 2015, Sanofi recently sued to block Eli Lilly & Co. from marketing a copycat version. Merck and Samsung expect to begin Phase III clinical trials soon with their version, MK-1293.
