Robert M. Miller, 96, a retired science teacher, died on Nov. 5, 2013, in North Manchester, Ind.
Born in Long Beach, Calif., Miller earned a bachelor’s degree from Manchester College (now Manchester University) in Indiana in 1939. He then worked for C.G. Conn Ltd. of Elkhart, Ind., for two years before serving in the Army from 1941 until 1945. Subsequently, he received a master’s degree in chemistry from Wayne University (now Wayne State University) in Detroit.
Miller served as a research chemist focused on photosynthesis and solar energy conversion at the Charles F. Kettering Foundation Laboratory in Yellow Springs, Ohio, from 1950 until 1963. He then spent 20 years teaching, first at a Dayton, Ohio, high school for three years and then at Citrus College in Glendora, Calif. Miller was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.
During his retired years, he enjoyed woodworking.
Miller’s wife of 63 years, Catherine, died in 2006. He is survived by three sons, Mike, David, and Rick; daughter, Sue Hurd; and their families.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
