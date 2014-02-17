Robert A. Clendinning, 81, a retired polymer research chemist, died in Cumming, Ga., on Aug. 24, 2013.
Born in Schenectady, N.Y., Clendinning earned a B.S. in chemistry from Union College in 1953 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1959.
He moved to New Providence, N.J., to begin a career with Union Carbide. After 30 years with the company, he moved to Georgia to accept a position with Amoco Performance Products, which had purchased the Union Carbide business for which he worked. Clendinning is credited with 27 patents and 45 publications. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954.
In retirement, Clendinning enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and watching the Atlanta Braves. He returned to Schenectady every year to attend the Capital District Scottish Games.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Ouida Ann Sappington-Clendinning. He is survived by their son, Mark, and their daughter, Karen; his second wife, Erna Salzmann-Mead; her son, Arthur Mead; her daughter, Maribeth Lincoln; and five grandchildren.
