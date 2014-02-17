Ronald T. Smith II, 33, a chemistry teacher at International School Benghazi in Libya, was shot and killed on Dec. 5, 2013, while jogging in the city.
A native of Warren, Mich., Smith received a B.S. in chemistry from Wayne State University in Detroit in 2003 and a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Texas, Austin, in 2006.
Smith worked at the school in Benghazi for 18 months. Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city, became a political hot spot after a Sept. 11, 2012, attack targeting the U.S. Consulate, which left Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans dead.
In television interviews, Smith’s wife, Anita, said their family had moved to Benghazi on a journey of faith, hoping to help bring about peace. Before taking the job in Libya, Smith had worked as a teaching pastor at the Austin Stone Community Church.
Smith is survived by his wife and his son, Hosea.
