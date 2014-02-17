Singularity Launches Corporate Exchange

Singularity University, an education institute founded in 2009 by Genentech, Google, and other organizations, is launching a program it calls the Corporate Innovation Exchange. Located on Singularity’s campus in Mountain View, Calif., the exchange will provide companies with office space as well as access to Singularity experts in fields such as robotics, 3-D printing, nanotechnology, and biotechnology. Singularity expects companies to set up R&D, new product development, and insight teams that can learn from its experts and work alongside start-ups and other corporate innovators.
