Valent, Biomar To Exploit Sea Microbes

Valent Biosciences, a subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical, will work with Spain-based Biomar Microbial Technologies to develop agricultural chemicals based on marine microbes and their fermentation products. The firms say the products would be used as insecticides, fungicides, nematicides, and plant growth regulators. Biomar has a library of 66,000 microbial strains from around the world. Valent will provide resources for R&D, regulatory approval, and commercialization.
