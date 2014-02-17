Advertisement

People

W. Dean Robinson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 7
Robinson
This is a photo of W. Dean Robinson.

W. Dean Robinson, 92, a retired Monsanto research and development manager, died on Nov. 25, 2013, in St. Louis after a short illness.

Born in Ahmeek, Mich., Robinson earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University in Houghton in 1942. He served as captain in the Army Corps of Engineers, working in overseas airfield construction until 1945, when he returned to Michigan Tech to complete an M.S. in chemical engineering in 1946. He obtained an M.S. in engineering administration from Washington University in St. Louis in 1956.

Robinson carved out a 36-year career at Monsanto in St. Louis. He rose through the ranks to become manager of R&D, providing technical support for the manufacture of numerous chemicals and the production of maleic anhydride from butane.

After retiring from Monsanto in 1985, he founded Robinson Technical Associates. In this new venture, he provided technical assistance to the three largest maleic anhydride plants in the world.

Robinson was the recipient of 13 U.S. patents and many foreign patents. His technical publications include the maleic anhydride section in the Kirk-Othmer Encyclopedia of Chemical Technology.

He was a 50-year-plus member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and an emeritus member of ACS with 71 years of service, having joined in 1943.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve, whom he married in 1946; daughter, Diana Cleary; sons, Dean and John; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

