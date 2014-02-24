BASF, Kellogg’s Talk Palm Oil Strategies

BASF and Kellogg’s have announced how they plan to use certification schemes of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil to reduce the environmental and social impacts of using palm-based oils. Palm oil and palm kernel oil are important ingredients in cleaning, personal care, and food products. But tropical deforestation to make way for palm plantations is a large contributor to Indonesia’s carbon emissions. BASF will source all palm oil from certified sources by 2015. Customers can choose fully traceable palm oil or mass-balance oil, which includes a portion of noncertified oil. Kellogg’s will require all of its suppliers to source traceable palm oil by the end of 2015.
