Tapping Solar Power With Perovskites
Low cost and impressive performance thrust new solar-cell technology into spotlight
February 24, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 8
An octogenarian chemist’s latest invention turns hazardous aluminum mining waste into a material for cleaning up water
Administration moves forward with eight advanced manufacturing centers
A taste of who to see at chemistry’s Texas roundup
A look at recent patenting activity in biofuels for transportation, brought to you by C&EN and CAS