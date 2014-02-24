Advertisement

09208-cover-openercxd.jpg
09208-cover-openercxd.jpg
February 24, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 8

Low cost and impressive performance thrust new solar-cell technology into spotlight

Volume 92 | Issue 8
Electronic Materials

Tapping Solar Power With Perovskites

Low cost and impressive performance thrust new solar-cell technology into spotlight

247th ACS National Meeting

Dallas, March 16–20

A Shaky New Age

Researchers see a rocky path from genomics research to truly personalized medicines

  • Sustainability

    Making The Most Of Red Mud

    An octogenarian chemist’s latest invention turns hazardous aluminum mining waste into a material for cleaning up water

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Innovation Motivation

    Administration moves forward with eight advanced manufacturing centers

  • Business

    Dallas National Meeting Mania!

    A taste of who to see at chemistry’s Texas roundup

Science Concentrates

Environment

Patent Picks: Biofuels

A look at recent patenting activity in biofuels for transportation, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Life Imitates TV, The Healthy Ikea Diet

 

