Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

DOE Lends Support For Nuclear Power

by Jeff Johnson
February 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Southern Co.
The Vogtle nuclear power plant under construction in Georgia received a federal loan guarantee.
Vogtle unit 3 nuclear power plant under construction at Waynesboro, Ga., 2014. The 1100-MW facility received a $6.5 billion DOE loan guarantee.
Credit: Southern Co.
The Vogtle nuclear power plant under construction in Georgia received a federal loan guarantee.

The Department of Energy has moved ahead on its plan to provide federal loan guarantees to support construction of two nuclear reactors at the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Waynesboro, Ga. Several utilities, including Southern Co., were provided with $6.5 billion in loan guarantees for two 1,100-MW nuclear reactors under construction at the site. If they advance, the two would be the first new reactors to be built in the U.S. in three decades. In all, DOE has set aside $8.3 billion in loan guarantees for the project, which is expected to eventually cost some $14 billion and take until 2018 or later to complete. The reactors use a new “passive” safety design that requires little human interaction to return a reactor to a safe state after an accident. Because of cost, construction time, and public opposition, construction funding has been difficult for nuclear power companies to obtain. And now with the flood of natural gas available for electricity generation, Vogtle will be a major test for a new generation of nuclear power plants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Long-stalled U.S. nuclear plant set to come on-line
Repository Planned For Weapons Waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nuclear Returns

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE