Business

Dallas National Meeting Mania!

A taste of who to see at chemistry’s Texas roundup

by Carmen Drahl
February 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 8
For a PDF of dates, times, and locations for speakers, visit http://cenm.ag/dallas
(This list is not comprehensive.)

Highlights Of The Meeting

Priestley:
Stephen Lippard
The MIT chemist and Priestley Medalist has gone platinum - in a bioinorganic sense. Expect discussion of cancer as well as energy.
Plenary:
Jens Nørskov*
Theorist of surfaces and catalysis, Stanford and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Plenary:
Michael Wasielewski
Artificial photosynthesis innovator, Argonne-Northwestern
Plenary:
Héctor Abruña
Analyzer of fuel-cell and battery materials, Cornell

Kavli Lecture:
John Rogers
Green electronics guru, Illinois, Urbana- Champaign
Kavli Lecture:
Emily Weiss
Quantum dot whisperer, Northwestern

Nobel Honors

Robert Grubbs
Caltech
Alan Heeger
UC Santa Barbara
John Polanyi
University of Toronto
Sir Harold Kroto
Florida State

Up And Coming Names

Ah-Hyung Park
Capturer of waste CO2, Columbia
Nicole Crane
Imager of military wounds, Naval Medical Research Center
David Cohen-Tanugi
Forbes “30 under 30” honoree does research at MIT on water desalination and reducing energy consumption in buildings.
Dustin Mergott
Discovery chemistry group leader - Alzheimer’s, Eli Lilly & Co.

Speakers Of Interest

Gabor Somorjai
Surface-science legend, UC Berkeley
Paula Stephan
Economist and author of “How Economics Shapes Science,” Georgia State
Ronald Breslow
Surprise! The Columbia biomimetic chemist will talk about aromaticity and conductivity in molecular wires.
Alan Marshall
Mass spectrometry authority, National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Florida State

Ramin Amin-Sanayei*
Sustainable coatings expert, Arkema
Gregory Robinson
Stabilizer of molecules, using carbenes, University of Georgia
John Hartwig
Catalysis kingpin, UC Berkeley
Daniel Nocera
“Artificial leaf” creator, Harvard

Karen Wooley*
Maker of polymers that play nice with biology, Texas A&M
William Banholzer*
Chief technology officer, Dow Chemical (retired); UW Madison
Rigoberto Hernandez*
Computational chemist and diversity advocate, Georgia Tech
Geraldine Richmond
The AAAS president- elect talks about building partnerships with chemists in the developing world.

Joan Brennecke*
Ionic liquids icon, Notre Dame
Jacqueline Barton
Unraveler of DNA charge transport, Caltech
Thomas Higgins
Harold Washington College chemist led a project that engaged community college students in meaningful undergrad research.
David Liu
What’s evolving from this Harvard chemical biologist’s work? Macrocycles with potential as diabetes drugs.

John Macor*
Executive director of neuroscience discovery chemistry, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Robert Bergman*
Organometallic mechanism master, UC Berkeley
Peter Dervan
Maker of DNA- recognizing motifs, Caltech
Phil Baran
Synthesis sage, Scripps La Jolla

Matthew Platz*
Former NSF Chemistry Division director studies fleeting reactive species at the University of Hawaii, Hilo. Don’t ask him why your proposal got rejected.
M. Christina White
C–H bond transformer, Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Laura Kiessling*
Chemical biology dynamo, UW Madison
Marvin Caruthers*
Cofounder of Amgen and Applied BioSystems, CU Boulder

JoAnne Stubbe
Ribonucleotide reductase chronicler, MIT
Timothy Swager
Sensor scholar, MIT
Scott Denmark*
The Illinois chemist has had a 35-year love affair with element 14. (That’d be silicon, but we didn’t have to tell you that.)
Joseph DeSimone*
Shape-defined nanotherapy maker, UNC Chapel Hill

Emily Carter
Marries quantum mechanics and materials, Princeton
Paul Weiss
Champion of nano, UCLA
Viswanath Krishnamoorthy
Nuclear battery trailblazer, Qynergy
Simon Coles
It’s the International Year of Crystallography! This head of the U.K. National Crystallography Service is a player in data management.

Linda Hsieh-Wilson
Chemical neurobiology guru, Caltech
Samuel Danishefsky*
Memorial Sloan- Kettering’s titan of total synthesis is back for his first national meeting talk since fall 2012.
Donna Nelson
Spoiler alert: University of Oklahoma chemist will share her personal experiences as an adviser to TV show “Breaking Bad.”
David E. Shaw
Columbia computational biochemist and founder of hedge fund D. E. Shaw will talk about how molecular dynamics could aid drug discovery.

Omar Yaghi
You’re guaranteed to see beautiful imagery from this UC Berkeley metal- organic framework builder.
A. Paul Alivisatos*
Nanocrystal authority, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab
Chad Mirkin
Nanolithography pioneer, Northwestern
John Warner
President, Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry

What To Do In Dallas

Pioneer Plaza
No real steer here, but get a feel for Dallas as it was in this park, complete with bronze sculptures of cattle.
Credit: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com
Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
Aspiring forensic chemists can debunk conspiracy theories at the site of JFK’s 1963 assassination.
Reunion Tower
See panoramic views of Dallas from this 561-ft observation tower.
Perot Museum of Nature & Science
Take the whole family to experience hands-on activities and the requisite dino fossils.

Klyde Warren Park
Urban green space at its best: with jogging space, a botanical garden, and a playground.
Neiman Marcus Flagship Store
Dallas’s upscale answer to NYC’s iconic Macy’s. Not into shopping? The lunch is reportedly superb.
George W. Bush Presidential library & Museum
The newest Presidential library counts a piece of steel from the World Trade Center among its exhibits.
Southfork Ranch
If you’re driving to ACS Dallas, make a pit stop at this ranch, the setting of TV drama “Dallas.”

