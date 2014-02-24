Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Hybrid Device Turns Biomass Into Power

Combo solar-fuel cell isn’t picky about biomass type or impurities

by Mitch Jacoby
February 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

A hybrid solar-fuel cell can directly produce electricity by oxidizing biomass, according to a study in Nature Communications (2014, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms4208). Such a device could reduce dependence on petroleum, cut CO2 emissions, and provide power for remote, off-grid use, say the developers, led by Georgia Tech chemical engineer Yulin Deng. One of the system’s key features is the presence of polyoxometalates (POMs) such as phosphomolybdic acid, a photocatalyst and charge carrier. When excited by sunlight, POMs in solution with biomass undergo reduction as they oxidize the organic compounds. A supply of oxygen on the fuel-cell side of the device reoxidizes the POMs and liberates electrons, generating current. Unlike most fuel cells, the device runs on impure starch, lignin, cellulose, and powdered wood. In addition, it does not rely on precious-metal anode catalysts.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE