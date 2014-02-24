Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Irving Langmuir Award In Chemical Physics

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Johnson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Johnson
This is a photo of Mark A. Johnson.
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Johnson

Sponsored by General Electric Global Research and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry

Talking about his own graduate experience, Mark A. Johnson says he valued the encouragement to explore. “It’s very seductive when you are allowed to fail and then succeed and feel the satisfaction from that,” he says. “It’s very inefficient, but what came out of it was a real joy in doing basic ­research.”

Now the Arthur T. Kemp Professor of Chemistry at Yale University, Johnson tries to maintain that environment in his own research group as it studies fundamental properties of frozen clusters. In particular, Johnson is known for examining hydrated protons and electrons and how water’s hydrogen-bonding network accommodates them. The team uses hybrid spectroscopic techniques that combine the ability to get mass and formula from mass spectrometry with structural information from optical spectroscopy.

In the case of the hydrated electron, researchers had thought that the electron would be surrounded by water molecules that were all the same. Instead, Johnson’s group found that the electron is closely associated with a single water molecule that has both O–H bonds pointed toward the electron.

For the hydrated proton, Johnson’s group determined that the proton switches between H3O+ and H5O2+. “This shuttling behavior lies at the heart of the broad spectra of aqueous acids and the anomalously large rate of water-mediated proton transport,” says Richard N. Zare, a chemistry professor at Stanford University who was Johnson’s graduate adviser.

Johnson’s current work on water moves beyond the frozen realm to look at what happens when the clusters melt. It’s taken a lot of work to get the temperature control necessary to do the experiments, he says. The goal of the work is to systematically warm up water clusters “and then look at how they start to percolate as the molecules switch between sites, giving us a first look at the microscopic mechanics underlying the remarkably broad vibrational spectrum of liquid water,” Johnson explains.

Research on other ion-cluster systems has revealed key elements of reactivity, such as in studies of NO+ in water. In the atmosphere, NO+ and water react to form HONO, which in turn leads to HO∂ and O3. But HONO production critically depends on the geometry of water molecules around NO+ and their ability to promote charge delocalization, Johnson’s group found.

Johnson’s techniques are being applied to a broadening range of systems. “Tools that he originally crafted to address problems in the chemical physics domain have evolved into a powerful analytical platform” that can provide new information on polypeptides, supramolecular architectures, and highly unstable intermediates in homogeneous catalysis, says Kenneth Jordan, a chemistry professor at the University of Pittsburgh whose research includes theoretical studies of water clusters. Johnson “has extended his cryogenic-ion chemistry approach to provide a general means with which to obtain highly resolved vibrational spectra for essentially any species produced using a wide array of ionization methods.”

Johnson, 54, received a Ph.D. from Stanford in 1983, then did postdoctoral research with W. Carl Lineberger at the University of Colorado, Boulder, before joining the Yale faculty in 1985.

He will present the award address before the Division of Physical Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peter A. Beak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Theoretical Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ahmed Zewail Award In Ultrafast Science & Technology

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE