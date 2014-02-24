Lithography Start-Up Garners Investment

Inpria, a Corvallis, Ore.-based photoresist technology start-up, has received $4.7 million in financing in a venture capital round led by Samsung Venture Investment. Intel and Applied Materials also participated in the round. Inpria is developing photocondensed molecular oxides, which when used with extreme ultraviolet lithography can enable imaging below 20 nm. This would allow further shrinking of electronic circuitry and possibly extend Moore’s law, which states that the number of transistors on integrated circuits doubles every two years.
