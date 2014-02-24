Luge Team Rode On Dow, Ashland Resins

The U.S. Olympics luge team at Sochi sped down the track on technically advanced sleds enhanced with resins from Ashland and Dow Chemical. Ashland donated the epoxy vinyl ester resins for the vacuum-molded carbon fiber composite sled pods. Dow designed the sled and helped create composite runners made from carbon fibers and a secret blend of polymers. Erin Hamlin rode one of the sleds to a bronze medal in the women’s singles event.
