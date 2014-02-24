Matheson Acquires Dry-Ice Maker

Matheson Tri-Gas has bought Continental Carbonic Products, an Illinois-based producer of dry ice and liquid carbon dioxide. Carbonic operates eight production facilities and 31 branches throughout the U.S. and needs additional capital resources to finance future expansion. The dry-ice maker enjoys annual sales of about $100 million and employs 750 people. The parent company of Basking Ridge, N.J.-based Matheson, Japan’s Taiyo Nippon Sanso, considers North America to be a pillar of its future earnings.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter