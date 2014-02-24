Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Merger Uptick Predicted For 2014 After Slow 2013

by Marc S. Reisch
February 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Merger and acquisition activity among chemical firms slipped in 2013 compared with the year earlier, continuing a downward trend that started in 2010. However, an uptick in activity at the end of 2013 bodes well for 2014, say industry consultants. According to a survey by consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, the number of transactions valued at $50 million or more declined more than 20% in 2013 to 102 deals compared with the year before. The total value of deals dipped 45% in 2013 to $35.2 billion. However, in the fourth quarter of 2013, PwC counted 36 deals valued at $18.8 billion compared with 23 deals in the third quarter worth $4.9 billion. Improving economic activity and U.S. shale gas opportunities account for the uptick and expectations for a faster merger pace in 2014, PwC says. Consultants at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu are also expecting more mergers in 2014. Accounting for the improvement, they say, are such trends as an expanding global middle class, population growth, and food security concerns.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical merger and acquisition activity cools in first half
Chemical merger activity rebounds in first quarter
Chemical deal-making slows in 2017

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE