Minerals Tech Bids For Amcol

Minerals Technologies has made a $42.00-per-share deal for Amcol International. The offer is $1.00 more per share than the French minerals supplier Imerys’s offer, worth $1.6 billion, which was accepted by Amcol’s board. “Our proposal is clearly superior to the existing offer for Amcol, and we look forward to working with Amcol to consummate this superior transaction as soon as is practicable,” says Joseph C. Muscari, Minerals Technologies’ chairman. Minerals Technologies added that a merger would combine its leading position in calcium carbonate with Amcol’s strong presence in bentonite.
