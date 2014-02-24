Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

More Solar Power Approved For U.S.

by Jeff Johnson
February 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Some 550 MW of new solar energy projects has been approved by the Department of Interior for installation on southwestern federal lands. The two proposed photovoltaic solar power facilities will be on each side of the California-Nevada border. They will be constructed by First Solar, a solar photovoltaic panel manufacturer, which is also building similar projects in the region. In California, the Stateline Solar Farm Project will generate 300 MW and require 1,685 acres of public land. The Silver State Solar South Project in Nevada will provide 250 MW and require 2,400 acres. The projects mark the 26th and 27th solar installations approved by the federal government on public lands. The areas where the installations are proposed are home to the threatened Mojave Desert tortoise. First Solar has spent some $7 million on studies and mitigation efforts for the tortoise, DOI says. Still, citing concerns for the tortoise, Defenders of Wildlife has announced its intention to sue to block the development. Meanwhile, Southern California Edison has made a 20-year commitment to purchase the new projects’ electricity, which the utility needs to meet California’s renewable energy requirements (C&EN, Dec. 16, 2013, page 9).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method To Site Green Factory In Chicago
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DOE Lends Support For Nuclear Power
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Race For Solar

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE