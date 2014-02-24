More Solar Power Approved For U.S.

Some 550 MW of new solar energy projects has been approved by the Department of Interior for installation on southwestern federal lands. The two proposed photovoltaic solar power facilities will be on each side of the California-Nevada border. They will be constructed by First Solar, a solar photovoltaic panel manufacturer, which is also building similar projects in the region. In California, the Stateline Solar Farm Project will generate 300 MW and require 1,685 acres of public land. The Silver State Solar South Project in Nevada will provide 250 MW and require 2,400 acres. The projects mark the 26th and 27th solar installations approved by the federal government on public lands. The areas where the installations are proposed are home to the threatened Mojave Desert tortoise. First Solar has spent some $7 million on studies and mitigation efforts for the tortoise, DOI says. Still, citing concerns for the tortoise, Defenders of Wildlife has announced its intention to sue to block the development. Meanwhile, Southern California Edison has made a 20-year commitment to purchase the new projects’ electricity, which the utility needs to meet California’s renewable energy requirements (C&EN, Dec. 16, 2013, page 9).