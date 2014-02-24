Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

A Voice In ACS Public Policy

February 24, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

From time to time, ACS issues Public Policy Statements, committing the society (and by inference the entire ACS membership) to a policy position. A statement, by its very nature, is an advocacy position for a point of view that has a legitimate counterpoint. There is at the core some controversy or debate underlying the need for a definitive policy statement from the society—no one creates a Public Policy Statement about the sun rising in the east.

The process for the creation of a Public Policy Statement is found in Bulletin 5, the governing documents of ACS—constitution, bylaws, and board regulations.

Policy statements originate with an ACS governance committee (CEPA, PROF, etc.) or a division. Once drafted and vetted, the statement is presented to the board of directors. The ACS Board of Directors has delegated authority to approve policy statements to the Board Standing Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations.

A draft statement, depending on its scope and impact, may be reviewed by more than one committee. In this process, however, a relative handful of members, possibly as few as 50 on a few committees, commit the society—and by implication the entire membership—to a policy statement about which a percentage of members may strongly disagree and had no voice in during committee deliberations.

If a Public Policy Statement purports to speak for the entire society, each statement should come before the full ACS Council at a national meeting for a no-changes, up-or-down vote.

The proposed statement and its rationale could easily be included in the council meeting agenda and would not require a long discussion period prior to a vote. A longer comment period at council could be scheduled prior to the final draft of the policy statement to get broader-based input.

This proposed change won’t make everyone happy, but at least it would give a voice to many members who have felt left out when the society opines to speak in a single voice for them. It is practical, responsible, and would be straightforward to implement.

Per Bulletin 5 cited above, this proposal to make the ACS public policy process more accountable to the membership requires a change to the ACS bylaws. I urge all ACS members to discuss this with their elected local section and division officers and work for this change in ACS governance. It’s your ACS!

Pete Bonk
Westerly, R.I.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: How to amend ACS governing documents
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shaping ACS governance through unit bylaws
Spring ACS Board and Council Policy Committee actions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE