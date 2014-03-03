ACS Honored With PROSE Awards

An ACS journal and an ACS electronic product have won accolades from the Association of American Publishers, which named ACS Synthetic Biology and ACS ChemWorx winners of its 2013 American Publishers Awards for Professional & Scholarly Excellence (PROSE).
The PROSE Awards annually recognize the best in professional and scholarly publishing by bringing attention to distinguished books, journals, and electronic content in more than 40 categories. ACS ChemWorx was recognized as the Best App/eProduct, and ACS Synthetic Biology won in the Best New Journal category.
ACS ChemWorx is a free online tool to help researchers manage their reference libraries, research collaborations, and publishing activities (C&EN, April 22, page 51). Led by Editor-in-Chief Christopher A. Voigt of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ACS Synthetic Biology is dedicated to research in synthetic biology and biological systems.
“I am very proud of the fine accomplishments of our ACS Publications and Washington IT staff and grateful for the creativity and dedication that led to the achievements being recognized by these awards,” says Brian Crawford, president of ACS Publications. “This year’s honors continue our pattern of award-winning journals and electronic products, and certainly recognize and reinforce our commitment to innovation.”
