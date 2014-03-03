Advertisement

09209-cover1-structuresweb.jpg
09209-cover1-structuresweb.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 3, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 9

Drug companies turn to contract manufacturers for help in commercializing small-molecule drugs

Volume 92 | Issue 9
Pharmaceuticals

From The Lab To The Production Plant

Drug companies turn to contract manufacturers for help in commercializing small-molecule drugs

Pivotal Catalysis Institute Milestone

Max Planck Institute for Coal Research celebrates 100 years

State Lawmakers Take On Chemicals

Pending bills target specific chemicals but also eye establishment of substances of concern lists

  • Biological Chemistry

    No Easy Answers For Acne

    New drug prospects target inflammation as research highlights complexity of the condition

  • Natural Products

    Spider Silk Poised For Commercial Entry

    Biotech firms overcome technical challenges to make fiber stronger than steel and tougher than Kevlar

  • Environment

    Beyond Chemical Targets: Two States Take Aim At Microplastic Beads In Personal Care Items

Materials

Crystal-Free Technique Clarifies Reagent’s Structure

After failing to live up to its original promises, method proves useful for determining atom connectivity

