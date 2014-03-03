Agrium Will Boost Texas Nitrogen Output

Fertilizer maker Agrium will spend about $720 million to build a 610,000-metric-ton-per-year urea plant at its site in Borger, Texas. Output from the plant, to open in the second half of 2015, will include 100,000 metric tons of urea for reducing nitrogen oxides emissions in diesel vehicles. Other fertilizer producers including Mosaic, Koch Nitrogen, and EuroChem are also building U.S. nitrogen fertilizer plants to take advantage of low-cost natural gas feedstock extracted from shale.
