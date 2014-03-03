Applications Being Accepted For Future Leaders Program

Applications are being accepted for the 2014 SciFinder Future Leaders in Chemistry program, which provides scientists with an opportunity to help shape the future of chemical information. The program is sponsored by Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), a division of ACS.
Participants will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco. They will also visit CAS in Columbus, Ohio, where they will exchange ideas with CAS scientists and learn about research advances. For more information, visit www.cas.org/futureleaders. Applications are due on March 30.
