Flexible Solutions International will idle its 5,000-metric-ton-per-year aspartic acid plant in Taber, Alberta. Using sugar beet juice as a raw material, the plant was expected to be more economical than similar plants that use petroleum. But FSI says it needs a partner to achieve break-even economics.
Reactive Surfaces, a maker of enzyme additives intended to keep touch screens free from fingerprints, has sued Toyota in U.S. federal court in Texas alleging patent violation. The suit asks the court to invalidate Toyota’s patents for similar coatings and to declare Reactive the rightful inventor of the additives.
Eastman Chemical plans to expand its capacity to make carboxylic acids in Longview, Texas, and Kingsport, Tenn., by a total of 50 million lb per year. The increased capacity will satisfy rising demand for the intermediates in the food and pharmaceutical industries, Eastman says.
Myriant will supply commercial quantities of biobased succinic acid to chemical maker Oxea for use in producing phthalate-free plasticizers. Myriant is in the process of ramping up its succinic acid plant in Lake Providence, La.
Clariant has closed a plant in Montreal that uses a dry process to produce lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The firm says it will manufacture the materials using its wet process technology instead.
Kemira is making two moves in paper chemicals. It will acquire BASF’s global alkyl ketene dimer business for an undisclosed sum. And it will make a multi-million-dollar investment at its paper chemicals plant in Telêmaco Borba, Brazil.
Frutarom Industries has acquired CitraSource, a Florida-based maker of citrus-containing flavors and aromas, for $7.5 million. Frutarom, which made four acquisitions last year, says the latest purchase strengthens its position in the flavors and fine ingredients markets.
Bayer plans to acquire Dihon Pharmaceutical, a Chinese company specializing in over-the-counter and herbal traditional Chinese medicines. Bayer says the purchase will complement its acquisition last year of Steigerwald, a German maker of herbal remedies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter