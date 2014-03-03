Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Business Roundup

March 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Flexible Solutions International will idle its 5,000-metric-ton-per-year aspartic acid plant in Taber, Alberta. Using sugar beet juice as a raw material, the plant was expected to be more economical than similar plants that use petroleum. But FSI says it needs a partner to achieve break-even economics.

Reactive Surfaces, a maker of enzyme additives intended to keep touch screens free from fingerprints, has sued Toyota in U.S. federal court in Texas alleging patent violation. The suit asks the court to invalidate Toyota’s patents for similar coatings and to declare Reactive the rightful inventor of the additives.

Eastman Chemical plans to expand its capacity to make carboxylic acids in Longview, Texas, and Kingsport, Tenn., by a total of 50 million lb per year. The increased capacity will satisfy rising demand for the intermediates in the food and pharmaceutical industries, Eastman says.

Myriant will supply commercial quantities of biobased succinic acid to chemical maker Oxea for use in producing phthalate-free plasticizers. Myriant is in the process of ramping up its succinic acid plant in Lake Providence, La.

Clariant has closed a plant in Montreal that uses a dry process to produce lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The firm says it will manufacture the materials using its wet process technology instead.

Kemira is making two moves in paper chemicals. It will acquire BASF’s global alkyl ketene dimer business for an undisclosed sum. And it will make a multi-million-dollar investment at its paper chemicals plant in Telêmaco Borba, Brazil.

Frutarom Industries has acquired CitraSource, a Florida-based maker of citrus-containing flavors and aromas, for $7.5 million. Frutarom, which made four acquisitions last year, says the latest purchase strengthens its position in the flavors and fine ingredients markets.

Bayer plans to acquire Dihon Pharmaceutical, a Chinese company specializing in over-the-counter and herbal traditional Chinese medicines. Bayer says the purchase will complement its acquisition last year of Steigerwald, a German maker of herbal remedies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ashland plans restructuring
Vertellus plans partial plant closure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ajinomoto sues over tryptophan patents

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE