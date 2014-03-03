Advertisement

Environment

Colorado Enacts Methane Limits

by Jeff Johnson
March 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 9
Colorado has become the first state to require oil and gas companies to detect and reduce emissions of methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas. Last week, the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission approved, by an 8-1 vote, rules that require leak detection and repair programs, monthly inspections of large emissions sources, and hookup of piping or controls for natural gas emissions immediately after oil and gas production. The regulations were drawn up by representatives of gas drillers, state officials, and environmental organizations. Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) called the agreement a “critical move” to ensure the state has a “healthy economy and healthy environment.” Drilling companies have historically opposed regulatory requirements for hydraulic fracturing operations and instead have urged continuation of voluntary measures. The state estimates the new requirement will eliminate emissions of some 92,000 tons per year of volatile organic compounds and 60,000 tons of methane annually from drilling operations. Methane is about 85 times as potent a greenhouse gas as carbon dioxide in the first 20 years in the atmosphere. Methane is at least 28 times as potent over a 100-year period.

