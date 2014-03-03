Corden Amino Acids Go To Chemie Uetikon

CordenPharma has transferred its amino acid building blocks business to its manufacturing partner, Germany’s Chemie Uetikon. The natural and nonnatural amino acids, including a variety of protecting groups, are now among Chemie Uetikon’s catalog offerings. The products were part of a pharmaceutical intermediates business that CordenPharma’s parent, International Chemical Investors Group, acquired from Genzyme in 2011. CordenPharma will focus on its peptide synthesis business and its manufacturing capabilities in carbohydrates and synthetic lipids.
