Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Crystal-Free Crystallography Method Clarifies Structure Of Iodine Reagent

After failing to live up to its original promises, method proves useful for determining atom connectivity

by Carmen Drahl
March 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
A set of two structures. The top is the original reported structure for a marine sponge metabolite. Bottom is the revised structure using a new method.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
X-ray crystal structure, determined with crystalline sponge method, of iodine reagent, used to transfer lipophilic trifluoromethylsulfur (SCF3) groups to carbon atoms.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.

When chemists in Japan last year reported a crystal-free X-ray diffraction method for determining structures of molecules by inserting them in metal-organic framework (MOF) hosts, researchers rejoiced. The work didn’t live up to all its promises, however—the team realized that the method could not unambiguously determine the stereochemistry of a marine sponge metabolite, as they previously claimed. An independent group at MIT has now shown that the method still works for determining atom connectivity (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2014, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201310897). Ekaterina V. Vinogradova, Peter Müller, and Stephen L. Buchwald determined the structure of another group’s iodine reagent, used for transferring trifluoromethyl-sulfur groups to carbon atoms. The structure shows that the SCF3 group is bound to the oxygen atom of the reagent, not the iodine atom as previously reported. The revised structure suggests that the reagent may be working through an unexpected mechanism. The hardest part of the crystal-free method was getting the reagent inside the MOF scaffold, says Müller, who directs MIT’s X-ray facility. Vinogradova spent considerable time preparing the MOF and soaking it in the pure compound, which is a liquid. The method isn’t for every molecule, Müller says, and to do it right, “you need to be patient.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE