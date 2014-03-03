Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Gabor A. Somorjai Award For Creative Research In Catalysis

by Michael Torrice
March 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund

Davis
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Davis
Mark Davis, California Institute of Technology, where he is currently the Warren & Katharine Schlinger Professor of Chemical Engineering.
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Davis

In the 1980s, many chemical engineers were developing heterogeneous catalysts by studying reaction mechanisms and kinetics. Mark E. Davis decided to attack the problem differently by first synthesizing new types of catalytic materials and then figuring out which reactions they can catalyze. “Over the years, we’ve been able to create whole new areas of heterogeneous catalysis by creating new materials,” he says. For his work in developing catalytic materials, Davis is receiving the Somorjai Award.

In particular, Davis’s research on zeolite and molecular sieve catalysts “has been world leading and groundbreaking both in its creativity and in its quality,” says Robert J. Cava, a solid-state chemist at Princeton University. Zeolites are crystalline silicate materials that are extremely porous. These pores make zeolites ideal catalysts, Davis says, because they are about the same size as many organic molecules, providing selective active sites. By tuning zeolite structure and composition, Davis and his colleagues have synthesized new types of materials that can perform a wide range of chemistries, such as reduction-oxidation or acid-base chemistry.

His group was the first to synthesize a molecular sieve with pores larger than 1 nm, expanding the size of possible reactants. The synthesis of this large-pore material, called VPI-5, “is renowned as a groundbreaking event in the history of zeolite chemistry,” Cava says.

Davis also has developed new catalytic materials by taking advantage of the ability to control the hydrophobicity of zeolites. In recent work, he used these hydrophobic materials to create catalysts that isomerize glucose into fructose. This reaction is a key step in converting sugars sourced from biomass into feedstock chemicals, such as monomers for making polymers. The zeolites rely on tin or titanium centers in the crystal structure to serve as Lewis acids to catalyze the reaction.

To keep the Lewis acids active in water, Davis used materials in which the active centers are confined within hydrophobic pores. These catalysts are a breakthrough in the field and already have inspired others working on biomass conversion, says Avelino Corma, who works on heterogeneous catalysts at Polytechnic University of Valencia, in Spain.

Besides synthesizing new zeolites, Davis also has developed other types of heterogeneous catalysts, such as supported aqueous-phase catalysts that promote enantioselective transformations.

Davis, 58, received all three of his chemical engineering degrees from the University of Kentucky: a bachelor’s degree in 1977, a master’s in 1978, and a Ph.D. in 1981. After graduate school, he joined the chemical engineering department at Virginia Tech. He became a full professor there in 1989. In 1991, he moved to California Institute of Technology, where he is currently the Warren & Katharine Schlinger Professor of Chemical Engineering. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies.

Davis has won numerous awards over the years, including being the first engineer to win the Alan T. Waterman Award from the National Science Foundation. In 2011, he was the masters world champion in the 400-meter dash for the 55 to 59 age division.

Davis will present the award address before the Division of Catalysis Science & Technology.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Applied Polymer Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry
Visiting Professor Award To Richard Gross

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE